WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $259.15 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

