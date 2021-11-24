WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 73,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,295. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

