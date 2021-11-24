Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $21.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,193. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

