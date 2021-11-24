Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of WES stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $3,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 580,757 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

