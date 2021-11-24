Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of WDC opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

