Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.91.
Shares of WDC opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.56.
In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
