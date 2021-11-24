Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Down 0.4%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.89. 2,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.