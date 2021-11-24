West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

