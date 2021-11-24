West Financial Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

