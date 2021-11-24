West Financial Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $93.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.