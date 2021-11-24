West Financial Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

