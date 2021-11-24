West Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

