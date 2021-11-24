West Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

PRF stock opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $171.73.

