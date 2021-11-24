West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,600 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,064 shares of company stock worth $102,207,411 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

