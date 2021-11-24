Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 446,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.