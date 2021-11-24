Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,470,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 41,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

