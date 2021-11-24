Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 240,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

