Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.92 Million Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of Schneider National worth $25,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after buying an additional 314,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 60,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

