Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Equitable were worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

