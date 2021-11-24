Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 170,591 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.67% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $28,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 113,318 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 203,973 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 434,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

