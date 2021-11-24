Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 67,474 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 9.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

