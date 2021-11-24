Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $110.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

DY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of DY stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

