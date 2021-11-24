Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 41,173 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,173 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.