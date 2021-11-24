Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

