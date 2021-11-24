Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 3,851 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 83.2% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Walt Disney by 131.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $146.29 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

