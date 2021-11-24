Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

