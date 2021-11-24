Welch & Forbes LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $386.61 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.