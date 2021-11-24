Welch & Forbes LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $386.61 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

