Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

