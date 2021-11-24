Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 102 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

