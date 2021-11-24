Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DIC Asset (DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR: DIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €23.65 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/15/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.50 ($22.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €18.00 ($20.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/11/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €23.65 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/11/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/19/2021 – DIC Asset was given a new €23.65 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

DIC stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.90 ($16.93). The stock had a trading volume of 91,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset AG has a twelve month low of €12.02 ($13.66) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.07.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

