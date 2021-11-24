Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 783,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 376,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.