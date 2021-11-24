Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

