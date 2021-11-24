Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of DIN opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

