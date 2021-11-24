Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $915,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

