Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 768 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

