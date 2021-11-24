Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $166.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $149.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

