Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.84. 879,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

