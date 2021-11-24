Wanchain Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $178.77 million and $8.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.08 or 0.00213145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00810341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00077406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,625,582 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

