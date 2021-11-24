Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 11,380 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,186,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 558,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 532,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 59.6% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 937,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.