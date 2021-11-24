Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $262,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $677,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

