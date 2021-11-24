Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Director Nancy M. Schlichting Sells 2,725 Shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WBA stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

