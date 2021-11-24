Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 10,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,061,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,504,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.