Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading Down 0.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.80 ($52.05) and last traded at €46.25 ($52.56). 10,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.35 ($52.67).

Several brokerages recently commented on VOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.50 ($59.66).

The company has a market cap of $807.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is €46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

