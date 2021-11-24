Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Vontier has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

