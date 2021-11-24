Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vocera Communications traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 3870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,936 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

