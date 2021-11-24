VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $150.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VMware by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

