VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $150.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.76.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after buying an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VMware by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
