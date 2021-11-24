VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) released its earnings results on Monday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

