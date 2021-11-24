VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.18.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. 85,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.