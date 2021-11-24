Vivos (RDGL) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Vivos (OTCMKTS: RDGL) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vivos to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivos and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 -$960,000.00 -9.00 Vivos Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.28

Vivos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos’ peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivos and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Competitors 1005 4143 7532 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. Given Vivos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% Vivos Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

Summary

Vivos peers beat Vivos on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

