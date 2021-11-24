Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Visa by 61.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $200.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.04. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.